LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A World War II and Korean War Veteran got his final wish on Sunday.
96-year-old Army Veteran Wallace Taylor died in Florida in February. Taylor did not have any relatives, but he was loved and appreciated by a lot of people.
On Sunday, the army veteran came to the end of a journey that started several hundred miles away.
"They journeyed through seven states. They left Sarasota, Florida Friday morning at 7:00," said David Ballard, Patriot Guard, Ride Captain.
Members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association escorted the remains of the American hero, who served in two conflicts.
Ballard said, “He entered the service in 1941 at the age of 17."
Taylor made a Kentucky Colonel after his military service and was affectionately known as Colonel Taylor. He was a combat veteran in World War II and one of the "Frozen Chosin" in the Korean War.
"They were outnumbered 4-to-1 by the Chinese, 36 below zero and he was one of the survivors," said Ballard.
Colonel Taylor was born and raised in Louisville but after serving his country, he eventually settled in Florida and was a longtime patient at James Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa.
"Colonel Taylor was well known at the hospital; he had been a patient there for about 30-years," said Robert Lynch, James Haley Veteran’ Hospital.
Colonel Taylor outlived all of his family, so, when he died in February, there was no one to claim his body.
“A group of people from the veterans hospital in Tampa and Combat Vets and other organizations in Florida, they got this all together," said Ballard. “We don't like to see any veteran go out without representation. His generation is the greatest generation we've ever had. We'd all be speaking another language right now if it wasn't for them."
Although he had no living relatives, Colonel Taylor shared his final wish with his extended family and friends.
“When I talked to him about his final wishes, he just wanted to be next to his mother,” said Melissa Scharber, Taylor’s friend. "I was with him every day during the last month of his life, from his stay in the hospital, to rehab, to hospice."
Colonel Taylor's extended family and fellow veterans stepped in and brought him back to his old Kentucky home.
"We kept picking up bikes and state troopers along the way. We actually had a police escort all the way up here," said Lynch.
Inside Resthaven Memorial Cemetery, a three volley salute, Taps, a eulogy and Colonel Taylor's last wish was granted.
“We're all about respecting our veterans," said Ballard.
Most of the people who attended the service didn't know Colonel Taylor in life.
"I am blown away by it and I think he would be too," said Scharber.
But the people who did know him, say it was a very fitting final farewell and salute to an American hero
“He lived a full life,” said Lynch. “I feel like he's at peace now,"
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association provides several thousand escorts for military veterans every year.
