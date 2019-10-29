LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new hotels are transforming downtown Louisville's Historic Whiskey Row.
Moxy and Hotel Distil opened Tuesday morning.
Moxy is Marriott International’s experiential brand on Washington Street.
It’s aimed at the traveler who’s young at heart. The interior design is trendy and modern. The 110 guest rooms are small. The size encourages visitors to get out of their rooms and socialize in the main lobby called “the living room.”
The front desk in “the living room” is also a bar. Guests get a free cocktail when they check in. Zombie Taco is also in the lobby. It serves tacos and burritos 24/7.
Moxy is connected to Hotel Distil on Main Street. It’s an autograph collection hotel with 205 guest rooms. It’s aimed at “the refined traveler.”
Repeal is Hotel Distil’s oak fired steakhouse. Bitter’s End is the outdoor rooftop terrace bar.
City and hotel officials cut the ribbon at Moxy and Hotel Distil at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
