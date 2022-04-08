We all know politics are polarizing - now more than ever - more people are bashing lawmakers and demanding change. Which begs the question - how long is too long for politicians to stay in office?
Kentucky House Bill 314 would reduce the Louisville mayor to serve only two terms - or 8 years in office. I find it a little ironic that lawmakers in Frankfort that don't have term limits - want to create them for other politicians. I support the idea of term limits but for all politicians.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I totally agree, there should be a time limit for all of them. It is time for a change."
"We have term limits. We always have. They’re called elections."
"We need to get the governor out of there. Mitch McConnell needs to go. He's been there long enough. There should be terms."
"I understand why Beshear wanted no term limits. He is a typical career politician."
"I think for mayors and governors, two terms is enough."
"Change is good. They're stuck in their ways and we need change."
"I think Louisville is a prime example of what happens when a politician is in office for too long."
"I am strictly for two terms, one in office and one in jail."