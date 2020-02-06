Snow will become more common overnight and this means there could be issues for the Friday morning drive. Interstates or urban roads that are treated shouldn't be bad, but untreated, rural roads could be slick. While I don't think this warrants a shovel, you might need a broom to sweep away the snow. Give yourself extra time to clean off your car tomorrow. Now let's take a look at the latest computer model data to find out how much to expect. The GFS continues to show up to an inch of snow in Louisville with higher totals as you head east where up to 2" is possible...
The EURO has slightly higher totals, but it's still in the same ballpark or range...
Finally, the NAM shows the lowest totals and this model has better resolution...
So what do we think? The map below is the one that we show on TV after analyzing all of the data. A majority of us will see up to an inch of snow which means 0 to 1". In a situation like this, snow bursts can drop more at your house while your friend who lives a few miles away could end up with much less or even nothing. That blue zone that is banked up against our far eastern counties may see up to two inches which means 0 - 2". Jude Redfield will have everything you need to know on WDRB In The Morning starting at 4 AM!