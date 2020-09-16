LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday could be a make or break day for a lot of local nonprofits.
Hundreds of nonprofits, charities, schools and organizations are hoping Louisville's annual 24-hour day of giving will provide some financial relief.
Give for good Louisville officially starts Wednesday at midnight.
"You have to change today in order to change tomorrow." said Taylor Ryan, Executive Director and Founder, Change Today, Change Tomorrow.
From feeding hungry families to housing them, Change Today, Change Tomorrow is a local nonprofit that's changing lives.
"Since June 2, we've served over over 17,000 residents," said Ryan. "We're looking to purchase a building, so we can provide some transitional housing."
The nonprofit is located on East Washington Street in Phoenix Hill. Inside, you'll find shelves of food and essentials, a small staff and a few volunteers, trying to serve thousands in need.
"We served about 35,000 people in our first year," said Nannie Croney, President, Change Today, Change Tomorrow. "Weekly, almost a thousand."
Food, housing, transportation and other essentials are not the only services provided by the nonprofit.
"We are super flexible," explained Ryan. "We're like, 'now, there's this there's this new NTI thing, how can we help parents navigate that, how can we link that to our mission. education' there are so many needs, and literally, that develops everyday."
The organization is also one of at least 500 nonprofits participating in the annual Give For Good Louisville fundraiser.
"In non-COVID times, this would be full of staff and visitors and nonprofits coming down to do live broadcasts," said Ron Gallo, President & CEO, Community Foundation of Louisville.
Gallo has been on the job for just a few months, but he hit the ground running to be prepared for the biggest giving day of the year.
"We're getting ready on every level. To make sure our technology is right to ma"
The organization is hosting Give For Good Louisville..the biggest giving day of the year in the city...there's no financial goal but this year's list of nonprofits includes some two new categories that are a sign of the times.
Ron[00:08:55]:"One is covid 19, listing agencies that have identified as agecies on the front line of that and racial and social justice."
[00:18:08]:"The need has tripled, if not quadrupled due to COVID."
[00:20:16]:"We have a 70-thousand dollar goal for the day."
And that's why the people at change today change tomorrow are counting on the annual day of giving.
[00:19:29]:"It is definitely crucial for us to continue us to be supported by the community because we are of the community."
Stephan Johnson[00:28:51]:"For a list of all of the nonprofits involved in give for good Louisville, just head to our website at WDRB.com. I'm Stephan Johnson, WDRB News."
Nannie Croney[00:17:30]:"There's a large need for the things that we do."
[00:18:35]:"So we could drop groceries off somewhere and that individual might need something else."
https://www.giveforgoodlouisville.org/
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.