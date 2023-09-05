This year, the Norton Cancer Institute is hoping to raise more than 6 million dollars to help in Kentuckiana's fight against cancer.
September 9th, bikers will line up to participate in one of their major fundraisers, the Bike to Beat Cancer event outside the Norton Cancer Institute off of Brownsboro Road.
Hundreds of bikers will line up at the starting line there, the same building many undergo cancer treatments or support a loved one through it.
For Chris Crews and his family, Bike to Beat Cancer isn’t just a race, it’s like a holiday.
“When this year's event ends, I'll register that day for next year's event,” said Crews.
He explained his reason for riding is personal.
“I was diagnosed in 2010 with lymphoma… that was a diagnosis that really changed things for me. That was a difficult time, the treatment was difficult,” said Crews.
For the next five years, he underwent radiation and chemotherapy treatment and the treatment started working.
“I was really fortunate to have not only a very treatable form of cancer, but also to have a great support system,” said Crews.
His mother, Alberta supported him through every step in his cancer treatment. But while Chris's cancer was starting to subside, it wasn't done with his family. In 2017, his mother was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
“That was a time when you know, she would contact me we would go back and forth. You know what, what can I expect and what's this going to be like? And you know that connection at that point was really strong,” said Crews.
The two bonded over their shared trauma and swapped stories of constantly feeling sick, appointments and treatment plans. Chris answered every phone call but within the year Chris lost his biggest fan.
“My mom and I were really close. So you know, for me that was it was difficult when she passed we it really became the bike really became a way for me to kind of have an outlet for that… I hope that she would be proud of that. You know, I hope that she would, she would understand that. This all started with me sort of taking a look at my health and an attempt to be healthier,” said Crews.
Chris now wears a picture of his mother and hero close to his chest while riding for a team named in her honor.
“My mom worked in retail for 26 years, 28 years. She retired from a retail job where her clock number was 182 and so we call our team Team 182 Because of that,” said Crews.
For Chris, this ride is more than just raising money to beat cancer, it's a way to heal.
“For me it's been therapeutic. It's a way to have a physical challenge and to have you know, an avenue to release some of that grief,” said Crews.
Chris and his team are biking a 35-mile bike ride for the Bike to Beat Cancer event.
You can sign up to ride 5 miles or sign up for rides as long as 100 miles.
All of the rider funds stay local to directly support patient care here at home.
“All the dollar stay here locally to support the Norton Cancer Institute and that ranges from southern Indiana to Kentucky and know that you're able to help a loved one get the care they need or get a mammogram all of the things they need and preventative and care for cancer. All the dollars there to support that,” said Anne Cannon with the Norton Healthcare Foundation.
The Survivor's parade starts at 8 AM right before the race.