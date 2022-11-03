LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Judgment day has come for the University of Louisville men’s basketball program. An Independent Accountability Review Panel is set to rule on violations committed by the program in the college basketball pay-for-play scandal.
The ruling, expected at 10 a.m., will be the final word in the case of Louisville recruit Brian Bowen making an alleged $100,000 deal to attend Louisville and sign with adidas after going pro. Bowen’s payments were arranged by adidas, but the money came from an undercover FBI agent.
David Benck, senior vice president, general counsel and assistant secretary of a retail company, international and domestic arbitrator, and the chief panel member for the Independent Resolution Panel appointed to the case, will conduct a news conference at 11 a.m.
U of L was charged with two major violations, but not before it fired Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino and parted ways with then-athletics director Tom Jurich. Bowen never played at Louisville.
The IARP’s process was delayed by a pandemic, by an FBI investigation and subsequent trials, and by alleged Level II violations by then-Louisville coach Chris Mack.
Its decision is not subject to appeal. Also facing sanctions is Pitino, who now is head coach at Iona.
The IARP is expected to hold a news conference this morning, with Pitino tentatively set to speak to reporters around noon.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED
