LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Counties across the commonwealth are beginning Phase 1b of the state's vaccine distribution plan as many counties are wrapping up Phase 1a of the vaccine rollout.
Phase 1a worked to vaccinate all health care workers, long-term care residents and employees and EMS and paramedics. Phase 1b aims to vaccinate anyone 70 and older, first responders and K-12 personnel.
While the vaccinations for first responders and educators are likely to begin in the coming weeks, many in the area have already started taking appointment requests for people 70 and older.
Below is a list of Kentucky counties in the WDRB News viewing area beginning Phase 1b. The list contains a website where one you can register for an appointment, as well as a number to call where appointments can be made:
Oldham County
Oldham County is preparing to vaccinate people 70 and older. Currently, registration is full. New spots open every Friday at 1 p.m. Visit oldhamcountyhealthdepartment.org for more information or call 502-222-3516.
Jefferson County
Right now, Jefferson County is focusing on vaccinating educators at the Broadbent Arena vaccination location. The city is focusing on K-12 personnel and directing those people 70 and older to hospitals. If you're 70 or older you can register at Norton, Baptist and UofL Health by clicking on the names.
Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble (North Central District Health Department)
The North Central District Health Department serves the above four counties. The health department began to register people 70 and older in those counties, but halted that service Tuesday.
It says after the state's commitment to vaccinate all educators by the week of February 1, it has had to stop taking appointments for those 70 and older. However, anyone who had already signed up will still receive the first dose.
The health department says it's not sure when registration will re-open. For more information visit www.ncdhd.com.
Taylor County
Taylor Regional Hospital says there's a chance it could receive a small allocation of COVID-19 vaccinations per week. It says if that happens, the hospital will vaccinate those people 70 and older.
To pre-register click here or call (270) 465-3561.
Breckinridge County
Educators will be prioritized in Breckinridge County as it rolls out vaccines in Phase 1b. K-12 personnel will receive the vaccine first. Once all educators have been vaccinated, first responders will follow. It's not until both of those groups have been vaccinated until people 70 and older will get the opportunity.
Bullitt, Hardin, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson and Washington
These seven counties remain in Phase 1b. Their health departments say they are working hard to finish vaccinating healthcare workers and long-term care facilities. All of them hope to begin Phase 1b by the end of the month.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.