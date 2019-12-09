LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An illegal dumper has lost the use of his vehicle for at least three days.
City officials credit an alert neighbor and social media for helping catch the suspect.
Last month, someone unloaded several pieces of a sofa in an alleyway between East Madison and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. That's located in the Phoenix Hill Neighborhood.
"People come through, they'll dump garbage out, we'll pick it up and put it in our garbage can," said Marshale Holland, Phoenix Hill neighbor.
Holland said she and her husband have been picking up other people's trash for years. She said, they don't have much of a choice.
"If not, just think of how nasty it would be back here," explained Holland.
There are "No Dumping" signs posted, but that didn't stop the most recent illegal dumper from unloading in someone else's backyard.
"A lot of people are concerned about the illegal dumping," said Pete Flood, Public Works, Compliance and Enforcement Manager.
In fact, a concerned neighbor took pictures and video of the illegal dumper and the vehicle and sent them with Public Works.
Flood said, "Which people can upload online, through our website, they can remain anonymous."
The witness did not get a license plate number, but Flood says the images were posted on Facebook and the Nextdoor App and the public did the rest.
"We put it on there and within and hour, we had somebody calling us and telling us where they thought the individual lived and who it was," explained Flood.
That led officers to the suspect's home, his vehicle on the back of a tow truck and a hefty fine. Flood says it is something the suspect could have unloaded at no charge.
"Just by taking it to 636 Meriwether; you can drop off three items a day for free," said Flood.
"the person is going to have to pay a $750 fine plus an additional $250 to get their vehicle out," said Barbara Sexton Smith, (D) Metro Council District 4.
Councilwoman Sexton Smith represents the area and said the city has hidden cameras to catch illegal dumpers, but she appreciates the part neighbors have played in catching the suspects. So far, 14 cars have been towed for illegal dumping.
"I am grateful for and extremely proud of citizens in action. I call those folks our true citizen soldiers," said Sexton Smith.
Meanwhile, Marshale Hollard appreciates the help.
"I'm glad, 'cause if I had saw him, I would have too," said Holland.
If you have large items you want to get rid of, you can take them to Public Works located at 636 Meriwether Avenue.
And if you would like to report an illegal dumper, please click the link below and fill out the form.
https://louisvilleky.wufoo.com/forms/zimk6jh0ysi2ps/?fbclid=IwAR3DlZ0VTJRGBJ9l35SngLdl4cexC_qo5lVhsS4qOEV9ZCW6D-lzqUi2teQ
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.