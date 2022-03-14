WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- Two years and one day after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers in a botched raid, her mother met with investigators from the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division.
Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, said the goal of the meeting was to get an update on where the federal civil rights investigation stands into the shooting that killed her daughter.
However, she said she's no closer to finding the answers she seeks.
"So now I'm here at the Department of Justice asking them to do the right thing, because this is bigger than Breonna," Palmer said in a news conference Monday in Washington. "If no one addresses this issue, they'll keep kicking in our doors and murdering us."
Taylor was killed in a botched March 13, 2020, raid of her home in the middle of the night in which police officers busted down her door to serve a search warrant related to a drug dealer who lived ten miles away.
When police burst in, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot that hit Sgt. John Mattingly in the leg. Walker has said he believed the couple were being robbed. Mattingly is set to release a "tell-all" book about the events Tuesday.
Multiple LMPD officers returned fire, killing Taylor, 26. No drugs were found in her home. Her death sparked months of protests in Louisville.
The only officer charged in the raid, Brett Hankison, was acquitted of wanton endangerment charges last week by a jury. He was charged for bullets he shot that went into Taylor's neighbor's apartment. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office prosecuted the case.
“Half my life has been spent being Breonna’s mother," Palmer said. "It’s the only thing I’ve learned to do well in my life. It’s the thing that I’ll die fighting for, fighting to make sure she gets justice, fighting to make sure people remember that she deserves justice, fighting to remember that Kentucky failed her. Daniel Cameron failed her. Daniel Cameron failed the world.”
Cameron only recommended to a grand jury that Hankison be charged in the raid. A federal investigation into the circumstances leading up to the events remains ongoing, specifically whether or not the search warrant was valid.
Louisville police were repeatedly told there were no packages, "suspicious or otherwise," delivered to Taylor's home in connection to a drug investigation centered around Jamarcus Glover, her ex-boyfriend, according to testimony in an internal LMPD report.
But on March 12, a day before the raid on Taylor's Springfield Drive apartment, a warrant affidavit written by detective Joshua Jaynes said he had "verified through a US Postal Inspector that Jamarcus Glover has been receiving packages" at Taylor's home. Jaynes was fired for the department for lying on the warrant.
"The most important thing is to remember that Breonna didn't deserve this, that she was at home in her own home minding her business when these people kicked in her door and murdered her," Palmer said. "For the nation, it's been two years and one day. For me, I'm trapped in March the 13th, 2020."
Palmer and her attorneys said DOJ investigators did not provide a timeline on when the investigation might wrap up.
