LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- South Harrison Community School Corporation will move three schools to remote learning Friday because of rising COVID-19 cases and quarantines and will require universal masking in other buildings that remain open, the district announced in a Facebook post Thursday.
Students and staff at Heth-Washington Elementary School, Corydon Intermediate School and Corydon Central Junior High School will transition to virtual instruction until at least Sept. 7 starting Friday, according to the district.
“With rising COVID positive and quarantine rates at these schools and careful consideration, we feel this is in the best interest of the safety of our students and staff,” the district said in a Facebook post.
The district of about 3,000 students and 500 staff reported 74 active COVID-19 cases and 437 quarantines among students and 11 active cases and seven quarantines among staff as of Wednesday. South Harrison’s COVID-19 dashboard shows seven active COVID-19 cases have been reported at Heth-Washington Elementary, 26 active cases have been reported at Corydon Intermediate School and 16 active cases have been reported at Corydon Central Junior High School.
While other schools will remain open, masks will be required inside schools “in an attempt to keep our schools open,” the district said.
“If cases and quarantine numbers increase in our other schools, virtual learning may be extended to include other schools,” the district said.
“Our number one priority is the safety of our students and staff, and moving forward, we need all of our families, students, and staff to support our safety measures to slow the spread of COVID and decrease the quarantines. This includes mandatory masking for all students and staff, and we need families to make safe choices outside of the school day to slow the spread.”
South Harrison said teachers will communicate virtual class plans to students and that parents can collect books or devices on Thursday and Friday as needed.
The district did not say when masking requirements will be lifted, only suggesting that such precautions will likely ease as local COVID-19 caseloads drop.
