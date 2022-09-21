LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five University of Kentucky football players filed federal lawsuits against Lexington police officers and the city, claiming they were falsely charged and framed after a university fraternity claimed the players forced their way into a party and assaulted multiple people.
Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams were all charged with burglary after the March 2021 party, but a grand jury dismissed the charges on Sept. 28, 2021.
If indicted, the players faced up to ten years in prison.
McClain was not at the party.
Lexington police issued a nationwide press release including "fabricated allegations" against the players, according to a press release from the attorneys for the players.
"I want justice for every day they ran down my name," Tisdale said in the release.
McClain, Phillips and Tisdale are still on the team. Adams and Williams are not, according to UK’s roster.
A request for comment from the Lexington Police Department was not immediately returned.
The lawsuit claims Lexington Police Officer Cory Vinlove — a University of Louisville graduate, according to the news release — filed false charges after the players attended a March 2021 Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity party, where guests allegedly "hurled racial slurs" at the players and physically assaulted some of them.
One of the false claims Vinlove allegedly made was swearing that Adams admitted to being involved in a physical altercation with two white males at the home, resulting in bruising to his knuckles. The lawsuit claims Adams had no bruises on his knuckles.
Vinlove also charged Phillips despite witnesses saying Phillips had not been in any fights, according to the suits.
"The false charges led to their temporary suspension from the team, harmed their football, educational and professional careers, and damaged their names, images and likenesses," attorney Elliot Slosar said in a news release.
Last year, some students who say they were at the party told WDRB News the players forced themselves into a party at the fraternity house and assaulted multiple people before Lexington police were called and the crowd was dispersed.
But, according to the lawsuits, it was the players who were attacked. As Adams and Williams were trying to leave the party, Williams was assaulted by members of the fraternity.
Tisdale arrived at the same time and was allegedly "ambushed, physically assaulted, and called a ni*** boy." He defended himself and left, his suit claims.
Tisdale was charged with wanton endangerment and accused of pointing a gun at someone. The suit claims he never had a gun.
The lawsuits claim Vinlove refused to charge the "white fraternity members and instead initiated false felony charges against the players." The suits accuse Vinlove of fabricating evidence in a sworn affidavit, ignoring evidence that would have cleared the players and falsely testifying in court.
The lawsuit claims Vinlove is a recent University of Louisville graduate who was trying to further his career and embarrass UK.
Vinlove, according to the suit, even sought to announce his "manufactured false charges" on the eve of SEC media day to maximize the exposure and ... embarrassment to the University of Kentucky and its players accused of crimes they did not commit."
"It is shocking how Officer Cory Vinlove, in spite of objective evidence and the University of Kentucky's thorough investigation, damaged so many lives," Slosar said in the press release.
Previously, students produced several photos to WDRB they claim are of people who were bruised and beaten up at the party, and said they have provided those photos to authorities.
And people at the party reported seeing weapons.
The lawsuit, however, said no weapons were found at the scene or on any of the players who were questioned.
"We are pursuing this lawsuit because our son was unjustly accused of a crime he did not commit," said R.J Adams’s parents, Lisa and Reuben. "He was targeted and victimized by the criminal justice system of the Lexington Police Department."
