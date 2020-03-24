LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The top doctor at U of L Health, one of the three major healthcare providers in Louisville, said Tuesday that the U of L system has yet to see an influx of patients with the novel coronavirus, but he thinks “it’s only a matter of time.”
“This feels a little bit like a lull before the storm,” said Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer of U of L Health, in an interview with WDRB News. “We’ve got a lot of plans in place -- a lot of people in place -- but we haven’t seen a huge surge in patients really anywhere in Louisville yet.”
Smith sat for interview following a meeting of the board of University Medical Center, Inc., the entity that oversees U of L’s health system.
During the meeting, U of L Health CEO Tom Miller said 1,400 beds across the system’s four non-specialized hospitals are only about half occupied – an unusually low usage rate – because Gov. Andy Beshear ordered that elective surgical procedures be postponed to conserve resources to fight the virus.
While planning for a potential “surge” in patients, “Right now we are seeing just the opposite,” Miller told UMC board members during Tuesday’s meeting. “We are seeing a reduction of the need for our hospitals and our beds. That could change in a week’s period of time.”
Office visits at U of L Physicians are also down about 40%, Smith said, because of patients not leaving their homes. U of L has put 500 doctors onto “telehealth” platforms to see patients remotely in the last few weeks, Miller said.
The U of L system ballooned in November to one that rivals Norton Healthcare and Baptist Health after the university absorbed the Louisville assets of KentuckyOne Health, including Jewish Hospital and three other hospitals, four outpatient centers and a physician group that includes many primary care doctors.
Also in the U of L system is University Hospital, the region’s primary trauma center and safety net hospital.
As U of L braces for an influx of patients, Miller and Smith said there a few problems that they can’t control.
Personal protective equipment, called PPE, for healthcare workers – such as masks, coveralls and gloves – is in short supply. U of L Health has about three weeks’ worth of equipment on hand today.
The PPE stock has been drawn down because U of L workers are using more of it to protect themselves when screening potential COVID-19 patients and because U of L Health’s supplies of PPE have been diverted to states where the pandemic is more pronounced, such as New York and Washington, Miller and Smith said.
Tests for COVID-19 are also in short supply, and U of L’s hundreds of doctors cannot test patients whose symptoms do not require hospitalization.
Miller told the UMC board that U of L’s laboratory is limited in the tests it can run because reagents – substances used in the tests – have been “confiscated” by the federal government to send to COVID-19 hotspots.
Meanwhile, the turnaround time on third-party tests from big diagnostics companies is about 7 days, making those not worth doing in some cases, Miller said.
Miller said Beshear was right to order hospitals to cancel elective procedures, but one “unintended consequence” is that U of L Health has had to forego about $25 million per month in revenue.
On an annualized basis, that would be about 20% of the system’s $1.5 billion in revenue.
Miller told the UMC board that the health system is delaying some non-essential capital projects in case of a cash crunch.
Miller said how U of L Health will cope with the loss of business is a secondary concern, and one that all big healthcare providers have incurred.
“We’re doing our best because we’ve got to plan for the surge,” he said.