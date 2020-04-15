LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several days of declining case numbers of COVID-19, Indiana reported an increase in new infections and deaths on Wednesday.
State health department data shows 440 new cases of the illness confirmed between Sunday and Tuesday, boosting the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 8,955.
There had been 313 new cases disclosed Tuesday, the fourth day in a row with declines.
Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's health commissioner, had cautioned not to read into figures suggesting cases were dropping earlier this week because some laboratories weren't testing over the Easter weekend.
In all, 436 people in Indiana have died from the respiratory illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to state figures.
There have now been 137 cases reported in Clark County, where nine people have died, and 116 cases and five deaths in Floyd County.
Indiana officials say the state's surge of cases is expected in late April in Indianapolis and in other areas starting in early May.
This story will be updated.
