LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An instructional assistant at Coleridge-Taylor Elementary is challenging her termination for boarding two buses and threatening two students who were involved with incidents with her son.
Shawntel Alexander was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio in a Dec. 12 letter, according to documents obtained by WDRB News in response to an open records request.
Renee Murphy, the district's communications director, told WDRB News on Tuesday that Alexander is appealing that decision.
She was accused of, and admitted to, misusing her status as a district employee so she could board two buses Nov. 12 and confront two students who had altercations with her son that day, according to a Dec. 2 discharge recommendation completed by Coleridge-Taylor Elementary Principal Marcia Carmichael-Murphy.
Alexander, who had worked for Jefferson County Public Schools since August 2005 and earned $22,592 per year, declined to sign the document. She could not immediately be reached for comment.
District investigators substantiated the allegations against Alexander after reviewing surveillance footage of the incidents.
Alexander was heard in that footage threatening to hold one of the students down so her son can "beat the (expletive) out of you."
"You forgot his mama worked here," she's quoted as saying in the discharge recommendation narrative.
While she admitted to verbally accosting and threatening students and said she was wrong during a due process meeting days after the incident on Nov. 15, Carmichael-Murphy wrote that Alexander was not apologetic.
Rather than following district reporting protocols, Carmichael-Murphy found that Alexander "took it upon herself to board the buses and verbally accost, berate, curse out and threatened children with harm."
"This behavior is intolerable and unethical for staff to make any such comments or threats to students (i.e. terroristic threatening), or use their stature as a JCPS employee to gain access to unauthorized areas with children (i.e. trespassing on the school bus while acting in the capacity of a parent)," Carmichael-Murphy wrote in the report.
