LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Late last month, after Amazon confirmed three coronavirus among its workforce at a Shepherdsville, Ky. warehouse, Gov. Andy Beshear intervened to ensure the company kept the facility shut down for eight days instead the two-day break that Amazon had planned.
Yet, in the two weeks since the warehouse reopened with Beshear’s blessing, cases of the novel virus have continued to be documented there.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health knows of 11 cases of COVID-19 among the workforce of the warehouse known as SDF-9, according to a statement issued by Beshear’s office.
Amazon has been telling employees of the cases in automated calls and text messages, including as recently as Saturday, although the company hasn’t always been explicit about the number of infected workers.
Infected employees were last at the warehouse, which mainly handles inbound returns of clothing items and shoes, as recently as April 5, according to text messages obtained by WDRB. A state database that was updated as of 2018 indicates 2,000 people work at the warehouse.
Amazon did not respond to a request for comment for this story. The company has been referring reporters to information posted online about virus-prevention measures at all its warehouses, including mandatory temperature screenings and face masks available to all employees.
What are state and local health regulators doing to guard against an outbreak at the Shepherdsville site?
Beshear’s office said in the statement that, “The (Amazon) facilities and the state and local health departments are continuing to work together.” (The health department is also aware of three virus cases at an Amazon warehouse in Lexington).
As for the Shepherdsville warehouse, Beshear’s office said: “The Bullitt (County) facility was closed for 14 days in March and underwent deep-cleaning and reorganizing to make social distancing easier. Employee screenings, including temperature checks, have been in place for several weeks now. Amazon has adopted prevention strategies at the company’s other facilities as well.”
Actually, the Shepherdsville warehouse was closed for eight days, from March 24 to March 31. Amazon first notified employees on March 23 of the initial three COVID-19 cases at the warehouse.
Beshear, in what Amazon would describe as an “order”, intervened to ensure the company waited until April 1 to reopen the warehouse.
Bullitt County Health Department director Andrea Renfrow did not return calls from WDRB, but the department sent an unsigned email saying that it visited the Amazon warehouse for a “walkthrough” on March 25.
At that time, “Amazon has and was putting in place measures to adhere to CDC guidelines,” the Bullitt health department said.
Those include, according to Bullitt health department, staggering of start times for shifts and breaks; expanding break rooms; “equipment assignment and cleaning”; personal protective equipment and hand-sanitizer “available throughout work areas; and signs “throughout the building and on floors to insure proper social distancing.”
“Cleaning and disinfecting processes and frequency were reviewed,” the department said.
The health department did not respond when asked if it has been back to the warehouse since March 25 or if it is concerned about more confirmed cases there.
The governor’s office did not provide a response when asked if the state department has visited the facility.
Amazon has said in its messages to SDF-9 employees that cases there are increasing “as there continues to be an increase of confirmed cases in Kentucky.”
Public health officials have said that virus is likely pervasive in the population and that, as more tests become available, more cases will be confirmed.
Jennifer Bohannon, an SDF-9 worker who was vocal about coronavirus concerns last month, told WDRB on Wednesday that in the last few days Amazon has significantly “stepped up” prevention efforts and things are “moving in the right direction” at SDF-9.
She said all employees are now required to wear masks, some have been converted to “auditors” to check on prevention efforts, spare space has been converted to provide more break area and workstations have been spread out.
“They are rolling stuff out fast … I think, with the influx in cases that we had, they had to change something,” she said.
Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, has been in hiring mode to meet demand for online orders in the pandemic, with plans to add 175,000 workers nationwide.
The company has temporarily bumped wages, which start at $15 an hour, by $2 an hour. It is also allowing workers to stay home, though unpaid, without accruing penalties.
Virus cases have also been confirmed among the workforce of SDF-8, Amazon’s large warehouse in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
On Tuesday, Amazon confirmed the first virus-related death of an employee, an operations manager in Hawthorne, California, according to the Hill.