AppHarvest founder and CEO Jonathan Webb, right, and America Online founder Steve Case at a University of Louisville event in 2022. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — AppHarvest founder Jonathan Webb is stepping back from his leadership roles as the Kentucky agricultural startup struggles to ramp up sales and fend off creditors.

Webb, a University of Kentucky graduate who started the tech-focused farming company in 2017, will no longer serve as CEO and chairman of the board, the company said in a news release Thursday.

Chief Operating Officer Tony Martin, a veteran of the “controlled environment agriculture” business, takes over as a CEO, while Webb becomes chief strategy officer and keeps a seat on the board.

Webb owns about 12% of AppHarvest’s stock, according to the company’s proxy statement filed in April.

“Jonathan’s vision to set a new standard in sustainable farming has brought attention to the need for climate-resilient agriculture that helps ensure domestic food security with a more sustainable footprint that’s better for people and planet,” Kevin Willis, AppHarvest’s new chairman, said in the news release. “The board and I thank Jonathan for his service as CEO and chair and appreciate his continued efforts to support the company.”

