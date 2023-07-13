LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — AppHarvest founder Jonathan Webb is stepping back from his leadership roles as the Kentucky agricultural startup struggles to ramp up sales and fend off creditors.
Webb, a University of Kentucky graduate who started the tech-focused farming company in 2017, will no longer serve as CEO and chairman of the board, the company said in a news release Thursday.
Chief Operating Officer Tony Martin, a veteran of the “controlled environment agriculture” business, takes over as a CEO, while Webb becomes chief strategy officer and keeps a seat on the board.
Webb owns about 12% of AppHarvest’s stock, according to the company’s proxy statement filed in April.
“Jonathan’s vision to set a new standard in sustainable farming has brought attention to the need for climate-resilient agriculture that helps ensure domestic food security with a more sustainable footprint that’s better for people and planet,” Kevin Willis, AppHarvest’s new chairman, said in the news release. “The board and I thank Jonathan for his service as CEO and chair and appreciate his continued efforts to support the company.”
This story will be updated.