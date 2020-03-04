LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Ballard High School student was cited by police after he brought an unloaded gun to the school, according to a letter sent to Ballard families Wednesday.
Ballard Principal Jason Neuss wrote that the student never used the gun “in a threatening manner.”
“The gun was discovered when other students alerted administration to the possibility that one of their fellow students had carried a gun on to Ballard’s campus,” Neuss wrote. “Administrators and JCPS security responded quickly and found the weapon.”
The student will be disciplined according to the district’s policies and procedures, according to the letter.
JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert said the district could not share any additional information on the situation.
