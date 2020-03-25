LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest will close to the public starting Thursday, a move meant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Bernheim executive director Mark Wourms acknowledged that the move is a “drastic step” but necessary to help protect its staff and visitors to the Bullitt County nature area.
"This decision was not taken lightly, as we believe in the healing powers of nature. We also recognize that we need to do our part in helping to control the rapid spread of COVID-19 by discouraging public gathering,” Wourms said.
Bernheim has soared in popularity recently with the addition of its Forest Giants installations, resulting in sometimes long lines to get in and crowds around the sculptures. Wourms said 530,000 people visited the forest last year
There is no date for Bernheim to reopen.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.