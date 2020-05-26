LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday condemned his hanging in effigy near the governor’s mansion over the weekend as “a message of intolerance and of hate” perpetrated by “a bunch of jerks.”
The symbolic lynching took place Sunday during a guns rights rally at the Capitol.
Video recordings and photographs show the effigy suspended from a tree with a sign reading “Sic Semper Tyrannis," the Lexington Herald Leader reported. The Latin phrase means "thus always to tyrants" and is an apparent protest of Beshear's coronavirus restrictions.
Addressing his own hanging in effigy at the state Capitol over the weekend, @GovAndyBeshear calls it "a message of intolerance and of hate. .. I will not be afraid. I will not be bullied. I will not back down."— Chris Otts (@christopherotts) May 26, 2020
An emotional Beshear described being disturbed by the gesture taking place "right on the other side of the window pane" from a room where his 9- and 10-year-old children play, though they were not at the mansion that day.
Beshear, a Democrat, also partially blamed the demonstration on “multiple state representatives and a state senator” who had attended an earlier rally involving the same the right-wing crowd.
“You cannot fan the flames and then condemn the fire,” Beshear said.
Beshear refused to name those officials.
Beshear says the people who spoke at the first rally have to take responsibility (Rep. Maddox, Sen. Schickel, Rep. Lee, Rep. Hale, Rep. King and Rep. Hart were at that earlier rally. From what I understand they were not there Sunday)— Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) May 26, 2020
"I think you know who the people are who were at the rally who fired those people up, and I think they do too," Beshear said.
New virus cases dip
Beshear reported what he said was an encouraging sign: three days of sequentially declining confirmed coronavirus infections recorded over the Memorial Day weekend.
Kentucky now has 8,951 cases in all and 394 deaths, including two confirmed over the holiday weekend.
Beshear said he is disappointed, however, that the state's free drive-through testing sites run by Kroger aren't getting more use, particularly in Bowling Green and Lexington.
"We’ve got to know the level of our problem if we’re going to protect everybody out there," he said.
Beshear and Kentucky health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack chastised a Lexington bar, the Paddock, for allowing a large number of unmasked customers over the weekend without social distancing.
Beshear has said he won't allow bars to reopen until June 29. Restaurants, including bars that serve food, were allowed to reopen Friday with restrictions.
"What we saw I think is somebody taking advantage of having a food license," Beshear said. "... You can’t flaunt the rules everybody else is following and put people at risk."