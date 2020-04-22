LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has laid out a roadmap for how the state’s businesses eventually can begin to re-open, a plan that requires employers to submit proposals for getting back to work.
Beshear has not said when he may start to lift restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, although he says that won’t happen until Kentucky has at least 14 days of declining cases and meets other criteria in line with White House guidelines.
But speaking Tuesday in Frankfort, the governor said he wants businesses to be ready once that time comes. To do so, he announced that the state health department will evaluate whether individual companies seeking to resume work meet safety and hygiene standards.
The “Healthy at Work” initiative lets businesses start sending their proposals to state officials. The plans must follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, he said.
“Our new normal is not the old normal,” Beshear said. “Every plan has to be really different than what regular operations looked like before.”
He has created a cabinet-level group to review the plans. The members are La Tasha Buckner, the governor’s chief of staff and general counsel; Transportation Secretary Jim Gray; Labor Secretary Larry Roberts; and Economic Development Secretary Larry Hayes.
The applications can be viewed at HealthyAtWork.ky.gov and emailed to healthyatwork@ky.gov.
Employers must submit their plans, as well as answer a series of questions about whether they will close access to common areas; supply personal protective equipment to workers; and mandate that employees and customers wear masks, among other things.
Beshear said he spoke with a group of business leaders on Tuesday and “to a person, they want to develop the practices and procedures gradually phase in do this the right way to protect their clients and their business.”
The Beshear administration plans to speak with local mayors and county judge-executives to “come up with a really good plan that’s workable,” Buckner said. She said employee groups and trade associations also will be asked to weigh in.
Bucker said it’s important for businesses to offer plans to protect vulnerable workers, such as people with underlying health conditions.
“We’re all going to be working together on this,” she said. “We want to make sure that we do it the best way and not just the quickest way.”
For the Bristol Bar & Grille restaurants, re-opening will likely mean fewer tables and servers who resemble health-care workers, said operations director T.J. Oakley.
“I imagine the guidelines may be that our servers are going to be wearing masks and gloves and (have) disposable menus,” he said. “All those things are important.”
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has been gathering its members’ recommendations and plans to give them to the Beshear administration next week.
Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts said each industry’s recommendations will differ.
“I do think we want to try to get things back to normal as much as we can, but with these extra safety precautions,” she said. “But I think Kentucky businesses have been innovative thus far and they’re up to the challenge.”
This story will be updated.
