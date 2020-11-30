LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The owners of bars and restaurants across Kentucky can now apply for $10,000 grants that Gov. Andy Beshear promised when he announced Nov. 18 that the businesses would have stop indoor service until at least Dec. 13 to halt the escalating spread of COVID-19.
Beshear set aside $40 million of Kentucky’s share of the federal CARES Act coronavirus relief package to create the Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund.
The state will give grants of up to $10,000 per bar or restaurant, with a limit of $20,000 in total grants to establishments that are owned by the same individuals. The program could help at least 4,000 establishments.
As the weather turns colder and outdoor dining becomes less palatable, Beshear’s restrictions dealt an ill-timed blow to an industry that has been struggling since the onset of the pandemic.
A handful of establishments in Louisville, such as Captain's Quarters and Shenanigans Bar & Grille, have already succumbed to the new restrictions.
The restaurant industry has been lobbying for government funds so that owners can close during the pandemic without going out of business. Stacy Roof, CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, said earlier this month that while the Beshear fund is helpful, $10,000 amounts a weekend night’s sales at many restaurants.
The $40 million bailout fund does not require that bars and restaurants use any of the $10,000 grants to pay employees, nor does it require that the businesses continue to operate after receiving the money, according to WDRB’s review of the rules for the fund and the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, which administers the money.
To receive the money, owners need only document $10,000 of normal expenses such as rent, wages and utility bills incurred at any point since March 6.
Asked why there is no requirement that some of the government money be shared with employees, Public Protection Cabinet spokeswoman Sherelle Roberts-Pierre said, “We have designed the fund to provide maximum flexibility to the impacted businesses.”
Roberts-Pierre did not answer directly when asked if owners who have already closed their establishments permanently can receive a grant under the program.
“The relief funding is aimed at providing financial assistance to businesses which are currently open. To qualify for this funding, a business’s operations must have been impacted by (Beshear’s Nov. 18 executive order stopping indoor service),” Roberts-Pierre said in an email. “However, there is no mandate as to how long business must remain open.”
The money is not available to restaurants and bars owned by publicly traded companies, but Roberts-Pierre confirmed that franchisees of restaurant concepts that are part of publicly traded firms – say, a franchisee who owns a Papa John’s location – are eligible.
But another rule discourages fast-food recipients: Any restaurant whose sales are at least 50% via a drive-through window is not eligible.
The money will not be distributed until Dec. 8, and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis through Dec. 18.