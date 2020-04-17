LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that Kentucky's plan to begin a phased reopening of the state's economy largely mirrors guidance released this week by President Donald Trump's administration.
Speaking in Frankfort, Beshear said the state's approach also includes benchmarks like a 14-day decline in COVID-19 cases and increased testing for health care workers.
Trump's plan recommends a number of goals states should achieve before beginning a phased approach to restarting some businesses and services that have been closed or limited in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
A two-week drop in cases is a "significant hurdle," said Kentucky public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, who also cautioned that the state's testing capacity isn't yet at adequate levels.
"We still have not yet hit a downward trajectory," Stack added. "At best, we are a flat plateau."
Even so, Beshear said it's possible that some restrictions can be lifted in the coming weeks. He did not elaborate in detail but did say the first changes could affect the "health care area."
"We see the ability to really start opening up in some small ways maybe leading up to May and some other small ways in May — and then have a lot more optimism as we get towards the end of it," Beshear said.
The White House guidelines call for states to begin a phased reopening of activities and the economy after they first meet criteria that includes the 14-day decline in cases; a robust testing program for health care workers; and the ability of hospitals to treat all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Beshear said Kentucky's "benchmarks" also include the ability to protect the state's at-risk population; the availability of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves; the preparedness for a future spike in cases; and the ability for businesses to follow the Centers for Disease Control's social-distancing guidelines.
Kentucky is part of a seven-state regional coalition addressing the reopening of their economies. The group also includes Indiana and Ohio.
