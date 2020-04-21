LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear changed his daily press briefing routine Tuesday, quickly getting to the new numbers of citizens who contracted COVID-19 and somberly announcing, "We've lost a lot of people today."
The state has 177 new positive cases, and 17 people have died from COVID-19 complications, he said.
"Let's make sure we're doing everything we can to not have days like today," Beshear said.
In addition, when asked whether the state would be furloughing workers, he said there would be an announcement about that at a later date. But he said the virus has "significantly impacted" budgets and without federal aid, "drastic actions will have to be taken."
The governor did offer some good news, saying that while the number of people who have contracted the virus is still high, it is down from a few days ago, and he believes the state is plateauing.
He urged citizens to stay indoors - "be healthy at home" - and maintain social distancing, warning that opening the state too soon could cause another spike.
"Even with the light at the end of the tunnel, it's really deadly," Beshear said. "We've got to move forward safely."
The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kentucky totaled 171, and the number of positive cases is up to 3,192 as of Tuesday, he said. More than 33,000 Kentuckians have been tested.
The governor spoke in-depth about one of the new deaths, John Woods, 90, a veteran from Madisonville, whose wife, Freda, also died from the virus not long ago.
The couple would have celebrated 64 years of marriage this summer.
In recognition of the lives that have been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, Beshear said wreaths would be laid in the Capitol rotunda in their memory by the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard.
Beshear said he believes Kentucky has "flattened the curve," and officials are looking for ways to start opening the state in phases. For starters, the governor wants to see 14 days where positive coronavirus cases are decreasing.
"We're not on the decline yet," he said. "But we are not on the incline."
The governor said he recognized that as testing increases, so will the overall number of positive cases. So opening back up will be a more complicated analysis than just relying on a higher number of positive cases, he said, including looking at the rate of cases.
Beshear repeatedly mentioned that his goal is not to be the first state to to open back up. He wants to "do it right" and avoid another spike.
Another phase involves increased testing, which the governor said he would discuss more Wednesday. Currently, the state only has 1/4 to maybe 1/3 of the testing capabilities needed.
And even when people are back at work and shopping again, he warned, "the new normal is not the old normal."
Asked about when high school sports could return, Beshear said possibly this fall, but without fans.
