LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Matt Bevin held off a challenge from state Rep. Robert Goforth in Tuesday’s Republican primary election, ensuring Bevin’s bid for a second term in November.
Elected in 2015, Bevin has touted his record on business and economic issues – including historically low unemployment in Kentucky – and has made the state’s more-than $40 billion pension debt a focal point of his agenda.
Goforth, a freshman legislator and owner of pharmacies in southeastern Kentucky, almost entirely self-funded his campaign against Bevin.
He was critical of Bevin’s tone in office and has said Bevin could have notched more accomplishments given that Republicans have had super-majorities in the state legislature since 2017.
The AP called Bevin's win just before 8 pm on Tuesday before final results were in.
Goforth mounted what some thought was a surprisingly strong challenge, garnering more than 40 percent of the vote in early returns in eastern and central Kentucky.