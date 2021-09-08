FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legislation meant to nullify Kentucky’s mask mandate in schools and give school districts more flexibility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic failed to clear the House Education Committee on Wednesday.
The committee voted 11-7 on House Bill 1, with three lawmakers voting "pass." Republican representatives all voted in favor of moving HB 1 to the House floor while Republicans Shane Baker, Jennifer Decker and Felicia Rabourn joined Democrats Jeff Donahue, Charlie Miller, Attica Scott and Lisa Willner in opposition.
Democrat Tina Bojanowski and Republicans Killian Timoney and Richard White voted "pass."
Rep. Steve Riley, a Glasgow Republican and vice chairperson of the House Education Committee who oversaw Wednesday’s meeting, could be heard saying that the bill needed 12 affirmative votes to clear the panel.
"It looks like at this time the vote fails, and we’ll go from there," Riley said before the meeting adjourned.
A companion bill with the same components as HB 1, Senate Bill 1, is moving through Senate after approval by the upper chamber's education committee.
Rep. Kim Banta, R-Ft. Mitchell, told reporters after Wednesday's meeting that she planned to discuss next steps with Sen. Max Wise, a Campbellsville Republican who chairs the Senate Education Committee.
HB 1, like SB 1, would overturn the Kentucky Board of Education’s emergency regulation requiring masks in public schools five days after it becomes law and prevent similar measures from being passed until June 1, 2023.
Reversing the state’s mask mandate drew criticism from Gov. Andy Beshear and Education Commissioner Jason Glass, who added Tuesday that SB 1 "does not go far enough in providing the flexibility in different school models" needed by school districts throughout Kentucky.
HB 1 would require school districts to submit COVID-19 operational plans to the Kentucky Department of Education and publish those plans on their websites, and they would also be allotted 20 days to implement remote learning in particular schools, grades, classrooms or groups of students.
Those days would not count toward the 10 nontraditional instruction days given to districts by law, and HB 1 does not grant additional NTI days.
Districts would also get additional flexibility to fill classroom vacancies and find substitute teachers under HB 1.
Retired teachers and staff who retired by Aug. 1 could be hired back after one month of retirement until Jan. 15, and HB 1 increases the critical shortage program’s limit in the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System from 1 percent to 10 percent of active KTRS membership in school districts, matching changes made earlier Wednesday by the Senate Education Committee to SB 1.
Both panels also revised HB 1 and SB 1 to remove provisions on incentivizing COVID-19 vaccinations for students and staff after indicating districts can already take such steps.
Substitute teachers would be required to complete background checks and have 64 hours of college credit or a high school diploma and four years of relevant work experience, according to HB 1.
Classified staff can perform instructional duties without supervision from certified teachers for the 2021-22 school year, and superintendents can place new hires on probation after getting results of preliminary background checks, HB 1 says. The bill calls for Kentucky State Police and Cabinet for Health and Family Services to prioritize background checks for prospective school employees.
School districts can use either the 2018-19 or 2019-20 attendance data to determine state funding for the 2021-22 school year as has been allowed previously, and districts can also follow requirements to provide 1,062 instructional hours, according to HB 1, which waives the state requirement for schools to provide 170 instructional days.
HB 1 also calls for the Kentucky Department for Public Health to develop a “test to stay” model program to allow districts to test asymptomatic students who have been exposed to those with COVID-19 and allow them to avoid quarantining if they test negative.
Wednesday marked the second day of the legislature's special session, which Beshear called in the aftermath of a recent Kentucky Supreme Court ruling that determined laws limiting gubernatorial powers during emergencies should go into effect while Beshear's lawsuit challenging their constitutionality moves through the courts.
