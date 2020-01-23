FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – The Senate Education Committee passed legislation Thursday that would require school resource officers to carry firearms in schools.
Senate Bill 8 – sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, a Campbellsville Republican and the committee’s chairman – passed on a unanimous vote. If it becomes law, SB 8 would render moot the divisive debate among Jefferson County Board of Education members about whether officers in Kentucky’s largest school district will carry handguns while on duty.
No one signed up to testify for or against the measure during Thursday's meeting.
SB 8 comes at a time when the Jefferson County Board of Education is debating whether to arm its team of school security officers. Proposed policies and procedures for the officers call for them to carry district-issued loaded handguns and three magazines while on patrol at Jefferson County Public Schools.
Some board members have expressed reservations about arming officers with deadly weapons.
Among those is James Craig, who represents District 3. He tweeted before Thursday’s committee hearing that the JCPS board has been working to reach consensus on the matter for several months, both through debate among board members and by engaging with affected stakeholders.
“As we know, some Frankfort legislators are either unwilling to appreciate the nuance or simply don’t care about the many opinions our Board has heard this year,” Craig tweeted. “The fact that the General Assembly seems ready to remove this decision from us is sad. And frustrating.”
