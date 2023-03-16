LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill changing how the Louisville Metro Council fills vacancies is on its way to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk after getting final passage in the Kentucky legislature.
House Bill 191 sets a special election 60 days after a council seat opens up, replacing the current process that lets council members choose temporary representatives between elections.
A special election wouldn’t happen if a vacancy occurs less than three months before a scheduled November vote for a term set to expire in January. In that case, the council president would appoint someone to finish the term.
The state Senate approved the measure Wednesday afternoon on a 35-0 vote; the House, which previously voted 99-0 for the bill, agreed to the Senate’s changes Thursday morning.
Sen. David Yates (D-Louisville), a former Metro Council president, tried to amend the bill to require a runoff election if no candidate receives 50 percent of the votes cast, and the two candidates receiving the most votes are of different political parties.
Yates noted that there often more than a dozen people vying the fill council vacancies. His amendment would “allow for that democratic runoff process so there's not gamesmanship in any way,” he said.
The GOP-controlled Senate didn’t adopt Yates’ proposal. Sen. Mike Nemes (R-Shepherdsville), who carried the bill on the Senate floor, said he and main sponsor Rep. Jared Bauman (R-Louisville) believed the amendment was “unnecessary.”
Bauman told a Senate committee this month that changes to the council’s process are “very much desired across the council, across the county and across this General Assembly in a bipartisan way.”
Already this year the council has appointed Kumar Rashad in District 3 and Phillip Baker in District 6 to fill seats that opened up when Keisha Dorsey and David James resigned their respective seats to become deputy mayors in Mayor Craig Greenberg’s administration.
The council is poised to vote Thursday night to name one of 21 applicants to fill former council member Cassie Chambers Armstrong’s seat. She was elected to the state Senate in a special election in February.
