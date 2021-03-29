FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill which would close a loophole that's allowed some mentally ill defendants to avoid both prison time and treatment after they allegedly commit violent crimes passed the Kentucky Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.
The bill, which has already been unanimously approved by the Kentucky House of Representatives, is expected to be heard by the full Senate today.
"This bill would close the crack (in the law) and give people the help they need and keep the community safe," said Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, who referenced the case in Louisville where Cane Madden was charged with raping a child but may soon be set free.
Here are some of the comments made by @MorganMcGarvey, @KyWhitney, @SenWheeler31 & others before the bipartisan vote on #HB310. Ultimately, lawmakers believe the bill "threads the needle" in effectively fixing the issue in a narrow way. @WDRBNews @JasonRileyWDRB @DS_Rinehart pic.twitter.com/v5MzRJ7r8H— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) March 29, 2021
On March 11, a Louisville judge determined that Madden is mentally incompetent to stand trial. Madden is accused of raping and assaulting an 8-year-old girl, fracturing her skull with a shovel, in an August 2019 attack in Louisville's California neighborhood.
Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O'Connell found that Madden is also unlikely to regain competency in the foreseeable future. By law, given the finding of incompetency, his charges will eventually be dismissed.
Madden, whose case prompted the bill, has had several felonies dismissed due to incompetency. He also hasn't met Kentucky's criteria for involuntary hospitalization -- meaning he has repeatedly walked free -- dodging both prison time and mental health treatment.
In essence, HB 310 would trigger an involuntary commitment/hospitalization proceeding if a judge finds a defendant incompetent to stand trial and there's no 'substantial probability' of attaining competency.
McGarvey said the bill would apply only to defendants charged with violent and/or sexual related crimes who have been deemed incompetent to stand trial.
The current state law stipulates defendants with mental issues, like Madden, who are found incompetent to stand trial, can only be involuntarily hospitalized for treatment if they meet three criteria:
- The person must be deemed a danger to himself or others
- The person is expected to benefit from treatment, and
- Hospitalization is the least restrictive treatment available
McGarvey said Madden is released repeatedly because he is not expected to benefit from treatment.
Under the bill, McGarvey said, a defendant found incompetent would have an evidentiary hearing, in front of a judge, to determine if there is a probability the person committed the crime. The defendant will have an attorney for this hearing.
If a judge finds there is a preponderance of evidence of guilt, there will be another hearing to determine, by a jury if requested, whether it is in the best interest of the defendant and the community for the person to be involuntarily hospitalized.
If hospitalized, a judge would periodically review the status of the person to see if they have regained competency to stand trial.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.