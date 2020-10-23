LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Bullitt County Public Schools will learn from home for at least the next week amid an escalation of COVID-19 cases in the county, Superintendent Jesse Bacon wrote in a letter to families Friday.
Bullitt County's COVID-19 incidence rate was 26.4 new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents based on a seven-day rolling average, putting it in the highest category of the state's color-coded map.
Schools in counties that reach red, like Bullitt, should transition to remote learning until local cases drop under state guidance.
"With the amount of student movement and the number of potential exposures at the secondary level, we are working on a plan to address that concern and hopefully give us a better opportunity to remain open to in-person learning for a longer period of time," Bacon said in the letter.
"It is my hope (and there is some reason to be optimistic) that next Thursday's incident map will have us back to a place where we can resume in-person learning on November 4th."
