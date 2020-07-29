LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Christian Academy of Louisville's three Kentucky campuses have pushed back their reopening dates to Aug. 19 based on Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to delay the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Families were notified of the decision Tuesday evening, according to Bill Jerome, director of marketing for the Christian Academy School System. Preschool classes are scheduled to begin Sept. 8.
In-person classes for the Christian Academy of Louisville were originally scheduled to resume Aug. 12.
Beshear asked public and private school systems throughout Kentucky to delay reopening dates for the 2020-21 school year until at least the third week of August as COVID-19 cases escalated and positivity rates climbed.
Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate is currently 5.08% based on a seven-day rolling average. The White House has recommended that states enact restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 once positivity rates exceed 5%.
The Christian Academy of Indiana in New Albany resumed in-person classes on July 22.
