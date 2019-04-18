LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Churchill Downs, Keeneland and other major U.S. racetracks plan to ban a popular medication trainers give horses before racing, a move that by 2021 would include top races such as the Kentucky Derby.
The drug furosemide, commonly known as Lasix, is routinely given to horses on the day of a race, including in Kentucky. Its advocates contend it is a humane treatment that keeps horses from bleeding, while critics question whether it enhances performance by inducing weight loss.
The debate has raged for years in racing circles. Last month, the owner of California’s Santa Anita Park announced a raceday ban on Lasix following a rash of thoroughbred deaths at the track.
Now, Churchill Downs and other racetrack owners have joined that movement, announcing Thursday that starting next year Lasix can’t be given to 2-year-old horses at their tracks. A year later, the ban would extend to all horses in stakes races – including the Triple Crown races for 3-year-olds.
“This is a significant and meaningful step to further harmonize American racing with international standards,” Bill Carstanjen, chief executive officer of Churchill Downs Inc., said in a statement. “We will continue to work with other stakeholders, including our horsemen and regulatory agencies, to fully implement this and other important reforms.”
In all, 20 tracks have agreed to the raceday ban, representing about 86 percent of all high-level stakes races in the U.S., according to a news release.
But even before the announcement, a prominent trainers’ group complained publicly that it wasn’t involved in any discussions about the medication ban. Eric Hamelback, chief executive of the National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, said Wednesday that the current system serves horses best.
We are, and are going to continue, to follow what the veterinary leadership tells us is best for the horse,” Hamelback told the Thoroughbred Daily News. “We can continue to be labeled as obstructionists, but I like to think that [by keeping the status quo] we’re acting in the horses’ best interest and acting alongside with the veterinary leadership community on this issue.”
