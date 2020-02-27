LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said Thursday the company is mindful of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus but that as of today, he sees no “impact … in any meaningful way” to attendance at the 2020 Kentucky Derby on May 2.
The world’s most famous horse race typically draws about 150,000 people to Louisville, including attendees from around the globe.
Churchill Downs in recent years has encouraged a Japanese horse in the field, and that hasn’t changed, Carstanjen said on the company’s quarterly earnings call Thursday.
Carstanjen said there are “many, many” sporting events and concerts in the U.S. planned in the months leading up to the Derby, and Churchill Downs officials will watch how those unfold.
“We have a lot of time to monitor and learn and study the best protocols to put in place if it (coronavirus), in fact, becomes relevant for our event, so our team will be very, very focused on that and pay attention to that,” Carstanjen said.
Carstanjen added that the company doesn’t have data about international attendees, saying there is a robust secondary market for reserved Derby seats.
“I think it’s a fair question to worry about, but from our calculus and how we think about it, I am not sure I see a path where that impacts our attendance in any meaningful way,” Carstanjen said.
