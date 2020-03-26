LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based Churchill Downs Inc. will furlough employees at several racetracks and gaming facilities forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as cut the pay of salaried workers, including C-Suite executives.
The company said in a news release Thursday that furloughed employees will still receive health, dental, vision and life insurance benefits.
“This is not a decision any company ever wishes to make and it is particularly tough when those affected are deeply respected team members who have helped us build great facilities and strong businesses of which we are all very proud,” said Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said in the news release. “We look forward to welcoming our team members and customers back when we are able to reopen our properties and return to normal operations.”
The locations with furloughed workers include:
Derby City Gaming (Louisville, KY)
Calder Casino (Miami Gardens, FL)
Fair Grounds Slots and VLT operations (New Orleans, LA)
Harlow’s Casino (Greenville, MS)
Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin (Farmington, PA)
Ocean Downs Casino (Berlin, MD)
Oxford Casino (Oxford, ME)
Presque Isle Downs & Casino (Erie, PA)
Riverwalk Casino (Vicksburg, MS)
Arlington International Racecourse (Arlington Heights, IL)
Churchill Downs did not give details about the pay cuts for salaried workers except to say that the cuts are percentage-based and will hit top managers hardest in percentage and dollar amounts.