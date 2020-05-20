LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Indiana will move into its next stage of business reopenings starting Friday, two days earlier than first planned, even as Gov. Eric Holcomb cautioned the coronavirus is “still on the loose” in the Hoosier state.
The move into what Holcomb calls Stage 3 means that as of Friday morning, gyms are allowed to operate again, stores and malls are allowed to increase their capacity to 75% of normal and social gatherings of up to 100 people are allowed.
“The data makes us very confident to go into Stage 3 right now,” Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kris Box said. "Hoosiers have done a great job."
This story will be updated.