LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A proposed city ordinance would require people and organizations that lobby Metro Council members and other top Louisville officials to register with the city and publicly list the issues they seek to influence.
It defines a lobbyist as anyone who is “engaged” to influence decisions of city agencies or to shape nearly all aspects of legislation, from passage to defeat, through communications with elected leaders or their staffs.
The rules are “necessary and appropriate and will lead to a better governed Louisville Metro,” according to the measure filed Monday by Councilmember Bill Hollander, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection.
“I think it's a real gap in our ethics laws,” he said in an interview. “Certainly at the state level, there are laws that regulate lobbyists, require disclosures and registration for both the executive branch and the legislative branch. That's also true in many, many cities, including many of our peer cities."
Citizens who testify at public meetings or submit comments would not be considered lobbyists or have to register with the city, nor would people who receive no compensation and give a “personal opinion.” Also excluded are officials of state, federal and local governments whose lobbying occurs in their official roles.
Hollander said he has been working on the measure for some time and emphasized that it would apply to the council's legislative branch as well as executive agencies in the mayor's administration.
It is not, he said, in direct response to the role developers allegedly played in influencing Democratic Metro Councilmember Brent Ackerson in a zoning case last year that is being challenged in court.
In that instance, developers are accused of lobbying Ackerson to “lead the charge” to get a property rezoned at the council after the Louisville Metro Planning Commission voted to recommend against the change, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson Circuit Court.
The lawsuit claims developer Scott Hagan used professional lobbyists and an attorney on the rezoning measure, with the work happening behind closed doors and out of public view.
Those connections only were revealed through public records requests that were included in a lawsuit filed by attorney Steve Porter on behalf of the Cedar Creek Gardens Homeowners Association and others living near the planned apartment development in southeastern Louisville.
“I do think there is some community concern about those issues and about lobbying in zoning cases -- but lobbying goes way beyond zoning,” Hollander said. He said he has been lobbied on topics ranging from how to spend American Rescue Plan funds to cable television franchises.
His legislation would require a lobbyist, and the lobbyist’s employer, to disclose to the Louisville Metro Ethics Commission within seven days of the arrangement the ordinances or other actions that will be pursued. The disclosures would be updated quarterly.
Lobbyists also would have to file documents showing how much money is being spent on lobbying, as well as any financial transactions “with or for the benefit of any Metro Officer or any member of the staff of any Metro Officer.”
Hollander’s measure also would ban those officers – Metro councilmembers and a host of other elected and other officials – from serving as lobbyists for at least two years after leaving their position.
“That again is something that's at the state level, the federal level,” he said. “The whole idea here is that when you have this kind of revolving door--and no cooling off period--Metro officers could really have undue lobbying access.”
The measure will get its first reading at Metro Council Thursday. Hollander said he has spoken to other members about signing on as co-sponsors.
“I think everybody wants to read it,” he said, “and we'll see what support there is for it.”
