LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes on the Kennedy Bridge are expected to be open by Thursday afternoon following repairs to a damaged roadway joint.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Twitter that crews have started to remove traffic barriers on the I-65 crossing after a "successful materials test this morning." Workers have been installing new bolts this week.
The left three lanes have been shut down since at least June 7 after inspectors discovered six missing bolts at an expansion joint that connects sections of the concrete deck. Two other bolts were loose, and two more had been sheared off.
The tweet said that the closed lanes could reopen within three hours, or shortly before 2 p.m.
The joint is one of four assemblies on the southbound-only span between Louisville and Jeffersonville, Ind. They were replaced during the Ohio River Bridges Project, which included a $22 million rehab of the Kennedy Bridge before it reopened in late 2016.
