FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials said coronavirus precautions caused the abrupt cancellation of multiple in-person appointments Friday for people trying to get their unemployment claims straightened out in Frankfort.
An unemployment office employee developed COVID-19 symptoms Thursday night, so seven employees were directed to work from home, the state Labor Cabinet said.
"Last night, (the Office of Unemployment Insurance) was informed that an employee has developed symptoms related to COVID-19. After contact tracing was completed, approximately seven employees are isolating but working from home until their test results are returned," a statement from Marjorie Arnold, chief of staff at the Labor Cabinet, read. "To protect everyone's safety, several people who had appointments today for in-person services now will have their appointments conducted by phone at the originally scheduled date and time. While this is an inconvenience, this step keeps everyone involved safe while allowing appointments to be conducted as promised."
The Labor Cabinet told claimants, some of whom drove for hours to make the appointment, that they would be helped by phone instead on Friday.
About 30 people were still outside the Labor Cabinet office in Frankfort when a reporter arrived about noon.
Many said that their appointment times passed without getting a call.
Here is the statement from @KYLaborSec regarding cancelled appointments. It reads that appointments will happen via phone at the originally scheduled date and time. I am with at least 20 people whose appointment time has already passed, and no one has received a call.
"I'm standing out here with nothing in my bank account, and an appointment that I'm not being let into the building for. So, like what the heck is going on here?" said Jessica Sausman, of Louisville.
Sausman said she took a day off work and paid a babysitter to allow her to make the appointment.
"This is extremely frustrating. I am more than disappointed. I don't even know what to do,” she said.
John Bullock wasted two hours Friday morning driving to Frankfort from Franklin, Ky.
"Why didn't you give me a phone call or a text message or an email stating that it’s going to be changed (so I) don’t do all this driving," he said.
Carla Grego, of Louisville, said as of 3:30 pm, she still had not received a call from the unemployment office to replace the 10 am in-person appointment that was canceled Friday.
"I am beyond frustrated. I have been trying to correct a problem since I was furloughed on June 5th and have not had one phone call returned, just robo calls saying I am still in the que for a call back," she told WDRB in an email. "(I) thought today I could finally speak to someone to resolve my situation so I could file for unemployment. Then this!"
It's another black eye for Gov. Andy Beshear's administration, which has struggled to process a tidal wave of 1 million unemployment claims filed by about 550,000 Kentuckians since the pandemic began.
Beshear is paying accounting firm Ernst & Young $12 million in no-bid contracts for nine weeks of work to help process a backlog of at least 60,000 claims.
In-person unemployment help has only been available since late June in small windows that are quickly subscribed as temporary offices move around the state.
The unemployment office's first appearance in Louisville the week of Aug. 3 at the UAW Local 862 union hall on Fern Valley Road was completely booked only hours after it was announced Wednesday.