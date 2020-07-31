FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials said coronavirus precautions caused the abrupt cancellation of multiple in-person appointments Friday for people trying to get their unemployment claims straightened out in Frankfort.
An unemployment office employee developed COVID-19 symptoms Thursday night, so seven employees were directed to work from home, the state Labor Cabinet said.
"Last night, (the Office of Unemployment Insurance) was informed that an employee has developed symptoms related to COVID-19. After contact tracing was completed, approximately seven employees are isolating but working from home until their test results are returned," according to a statement from Marjorie Arnold, chief of staff at the Labor Cabinet. "To protect everyone’s safety, several people who had appointments today for in-person services now will have their appointments conducted by phone at the originally scheduled date and time. While this is an inconvenience, this step keeps everyone involved safe while allowing appointments to be conducted as promised."
The Labor Cabinet told claimants, some of whom drove for hours to make the appointment, that they would be helped by phone instead on Friday.
About 30 people were still outside the Labor Cabinet office in Frankfort when a reporter arrived about noon.
Many said that their appointment times passed without getting a call.
Here is the statement from @KYLaborSec regarding cancelled appointments. It reads that appointments will happen via phone at the originally scheduled date and time. I am with at least 20 people whose appointment time has already passed, and no one has received a call.