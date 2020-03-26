LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As COVID-19 infections climb in Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer says some people still aren’t taking steps to slow the spread of the illness.
Fourteen new cases were announced Thursday, bringing the city's total to 60 -- up from 31 on Tuesday. Fischer said more people will be diagnosed as testing increases.
Despite an executive order he issued Tuesday, closing playgrounds, sports fields and basketball and tennis courts at the city’s public parks, Fischer said “too many people” still are gathering in groups in the parks.
To make his point, he showed a picture of young people playing pickup basketball during an online briefing. The city has begun removing basketball and tennis court nets.
“I’m upset about it because people are putting other people’s lives in danger, not to mention their own,” he said.
In a message that was at times stern and pleading, Fischer renewed calls for people to follow public health guidelines that include “social distancing” – staying six feet apart from others – and avoiding groups.
He told parents they need to tell children that playing in close contact with others can help spread the easily contagious illness caused by a new coronavirus.
“We’ve got to let them know that playing with their friends without being distant is a way that’s just going to bring the virus into your house and cause some potential hurt and damage,” Fischer said.
Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, said the virus is "all over our community right now."
"Anytime you leave your house you're risking getting coronavirus," she said. It's important for people to stay home, she said, but do handwashing and clothes washing after returning home.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.