LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of verified COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Indiana, where the state's health department reported another single-day high on Friday.
But the increase comes as more Hoosiers are getting tested for the respiratory illness. The 3,718 tests reported to the Indiana State Department of Health over the past day represent the most in recent days.
Online data show 642 new infections of the illness, up from the 611 new cases disclosed on Thursday. Statewide, there have been 42 additional deaths, bringing the total fatalities in Indiana to 519.
Clark County reported 8 new cases. It has had 151 overall, and 10 people have died. State figures show five new cases in Floyd County, where 130 people have been infected and six have died.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to give his daily briefing on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m.
He issued a stay-at-home order March 23 that requires Hoosiers to travel only for "essential" functions, like getting groceries. He also has closed most businesses that aren't deemed necessary.
Holcomb's order is set to expire next Monday. He said earlier this week that he is considering "tweaks," but did not elaborate.
He amended the order last week to require retailers that don't provide "necessities of life" to close to in-person shopping and added state park campgrounds to a list of places that must close.
Indiana is one of seven states, including Kentucky, whose governors have agreed to work regionally on plans to re-open parts of the economy shuttered or reduced in response to COVID-19.
Holcomb has cautioned that Indiana's economy would not re-start all at once.
