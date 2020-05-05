LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Floyd County, Ind., on Tuesday, bringing to 27 the number of people who have died from the respiratory illness in the southern Indiana county.
State data also show an increase in fatal cases of the coronavirus disease in neighboring Clark County, where five more people have died. Overall, there have been 21 deaths there.
The 14 deaths in Clark and Floyd counties were among 62 new COVID-19 deaths in Indiana, which now has confirmed more than 21,000 active and recovered cases, along with 1,213 in which a Hoosier died.
The state announced 541 new infections on Tuesday.
The Floyd County deaths cover a period between April 26 and Sunday, according to state data. The county health department did not immediately respond to an email seeking more details about the new COVID-19 deaths.
Overall, there have been 339 cases in Clark County and 212 in Floyd County.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.