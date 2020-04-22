LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An Amazon warehouse in the Riverport industrial park, the former Our Lady of Peace psychiatric hospital on Newburg Road and the Rumors seafood restaurant in Middletown are among Louisville workplaces with confirmed COVID-19 cases among their employees.
That’s according to a list released Friday by the Louisville Metro Department of Health & Wellness in response to an open records request.
The list includes 32 workplaces – not only businesses, but schools, government agencies and churches – that the department has formally notified that one of their workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus. See the full list below.
The department says it does not have data indicating how many cases are documented at each workplace, only whether an initial notification has been made.
To be sure, it’s likely far from complete list of affected workplaces.
For one, the health department only started issuing “advisories” to workplaces on March 30. “Prior to that, the department’s communication with businesses was less formal,” Metro government said in responding to the open records request.
Businesses including Ford Motor Co. and GE Appliances had told their workers of confirmed cases before that date.
In addition, the Metro health department only tracks cases if the person tested is a Jefferson County resident. If the patient lives in another county, that county has jurisdiction.
When UPS Worldport supervisor Roml Ellis died in early April of the disease, it was the health department in Clark County, Indiana, where Ellis lived, that formally notified UPS of the death.
And even within those parameters, the department might not be informed of cases involving Jefferson County residents.
“There can be reporting delays and labs and providers who fail to report,” the health department said through a Metro government spokeswoman.
Every workplace on this list is in Jefferson County except Amazon's SDF-9 warehouse in Shepherdsville, where the Kentucky Department of Health has previously confirmed 11 infections.
"We issued an advisory there out of an abundance of caution since the person who tested positive was a Jefferson County resident," the department said.
Here is the list as Metro government provided it to WDRB: