LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported a surge in COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, an increase that comes a day after a top health official said the state would start disclosing cases of Hoosiers who also presumably died from the illness.
The 61 new deaths -- ranging between April 7 and Monday -- are the most announced in a single day since the first death was confirmed in mid-March. That accounts for just under 10 percent of the state's total fatalities related to the infection.
The previous one-day high was 55 deaths on April 15. In all, 630 Hoosiers have died after contracting the respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Indiana reported 431 new cases of COVID-19. That's lower than the 505 new infections included in Monday's statewide data, but the Indiana State Department of Health said in a news release that the new figure is likely lower than the actual number of new cases.
"The new cases and new tests reported today are lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections," the department said in a news release. "The additional positive cases not included in today’s report will be captured in the coming days and reflected appropriately."
Indiana's health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, said Monday the state would begin listing presumptive COVID-19 deaths this week to better reflect the scope of the illness. Those deaths will include people who weren't diagnosed but died after likely contracting it, according to medical experts.
This story will be updated.
