LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky school districts will get some flexibility to amend graduation requirements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has halted in-person instruction throughout the state until at least May 1.
Amanda Ellis, associate commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Education, said Thursday that local districts can either waive certain graduation requirements beyond the 22 minimal credit hours or seek relief from the state for the seven required elective hours, which would cut the number of required credit hours to 15.
Aside from the seven elective credit hours, Kentucky's class of 2020 is required to obtain four credits in English, three credits in social studies, three credits in math, three credits in science, one credit in visual and performing arts, half a credit in health and half a credit in physical education.
Many districts require additional classes and initiatives, such as capstone projects or portfolios of work, on top of the state's minimum 22 credit hours before students can graduate.
After consulting with superintendents, students and other stakeholders, Ellis told the Kentucky Board of Education that support for either relief option was essentially split.
"Ultimately, the comment was give districts the options so they can locally decide what to do because every district has a little bit of a different approach to how they track seniors," Ellis said, noting that the board could take up waiver requests to reduce the number of required credit hours individually or through a blanket approval.
A survey conducted by the Kentucky Association of School Administrators found that 55% of high school principals who responded said the 22-credit minimum should remain in place while 45% supported lowering the threshold to 15 credit hours, she said.
"I've had pros on cons shared with me on both," Ellis said. "... It is really a 50-50 balance. There's not one strong way or the other."
The state education board took no action on graduation requirements during its meeting Thursday.
Kevin Brown, Kentucky's interim education commissioner, said he wanted the share information on the options for graduation requirements, particularly the potential to lower the 22-credit threshold in case districts request such action from the board.
"In case we had to call a special meeting because we received a waiver request, I didn't want to spring that decision point and the background on you at the last minute," Brown said.
One requirement has already been lifted after Brown on Friday suspended the mandate that high school graduates pass U.S. citizenship tests before they can receive their diplomas.
