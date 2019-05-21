LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heather French Henry, Kentucky’s former Veterans Affairs Commissioner, won the Democratic nomination for secretary of state in Tuesday’s primary, easily beating three other challengers.
Henry had taken 71 percent of the vote with 18 percent of the state’s precincts reporting around 7:20 p.m. EST.
She will face the winner of the Republican primary. That race hasn’t been decided.
Henry won the Miss America 2000 pageant and later went on to serve as Kentucky’s veterans affairs commissioner under Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear. She held the same position in Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration.
She was a morning show co-host for WDRB News and is married to Steve Henry, a former Kentucky lieutenant governor.
Republicans Stephen L. Knipper, Carl Nett, Michael G. Adams and Andrew English are vying for the GOP nomination.
Alison Lundergan Grimes, Kentucky’s current secretary of state, is term limited and can’t seek reelection.