LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The city’s chosen developer for the old Urban Government Center site says his company met a Monday deadline to update the status of the project’s funding.
Mayor Greg Fischer’s economic development agency, Louisville Forward, had given Underhill Associates until June 14 to submit a plan closing a $13.7 million funding gap for the Barret Avenue revitalization effort or “negotiations will be terminated.”
Underhill continues to believe that the deal it proposed last year “is still the best option for our city,” Jeff Underhill, the firm’s president, wrote in a text message to WDRB News on Monday.
“We remain hopeful that Louisville Forward will work with our team to win Metro Council support (to fund the portion we asked for in our proposal) through unspent budget funds and previously unknown ARPA funds,” Underhill said.
Louisville Forward Co-Chief Jeff O’Brien wrote to Underhill May 17 that city officials believed it was “unlikely” that American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds could be used for the project in the Paristown Pointe neighborhood, “as the subject property is not in a Qualified Census Tract.”
Instead, Metro government recommended that Underhill pursue tax increment financing to help make up the roughly 23 percent funding gap of the $58.9 million proposal that calls for a grocery store, farmer’s market, restaurant and retail space, and affordable housing, among other things.
Underhill declined to provide a copy of his company’s detailed response. “We will continue to honor our commitments to no public comments as long as we are in … project refinements,” he said.
WDRB has requested the response from Louisville Forward under the Kentucky Open Records Act.
Louisville Forward is determining its next steps, spokeswoman Caitlin Bowling said Monday.
A prior deal to redevelop the property once home to government office buildings collapsed in late 2019. That prompted a new call for proposals that ended with Underhill’s tentative selection last November.
