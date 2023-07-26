KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- One year ago, historic flooding hit eastern Kentucky in the dead of night.
As families slept, the water kept rising. And when the sun rose, thousands of homes were destroyed and entire hollers were changed forever.
But even some in the hardest-hit areas were determined to stay. The Johnson family once had a dream home.
"It happened so fast, that nobody could do anything," Megan Johnson said.
Text messages and a sleepless daughter stirred the young parents just after 1 a.m. on July 28.
"If we hadn't gotten out of that house at that minute we would've waited 30 more seconds, we wouldn't have made it," Johnson said.
Their beloved dog died in the flood and they watched helplessly as their house floated away.
"Just going down the road a quarter mile like it was a car going down the road," Johnson said.
The Johnson's forever home in Topmost was one of thousands in Eastern Kentucky destroyed as rivers and creeks rose to record levels.
A year ago, families lived on both sides of Highway 343 in the Letcher County community of McRoberts, including Don and Malissa Young.
WDRB News interviewed the couple last year as they tried to salvage belongings inside their home.
“I seen my porch break loose, and I told her before I did, I said 'We’re gonna have to get out of here if it keeps coming,'" Young said.
Don Young grabbed on a railing the night of the flood. His wife Malissa, was trapped by a tree but they both survived.
One year later, the homes of Young and the neighbors along their side of the highway are demolished and removed.
WDRB News spoke with one man who lives across the street. He now stares across the highway to empty dirt lots.
"I knew those people," the neighbor said. "And they've all moved away and there's not much here anymore."
Mindy Miller with the Housing Development Alliance says that even before the flood, housing was an issue across the region.
"We had 28,000 folks already in need of a better home," Miller said.
The HDA is one of the few housing nonprofits in the region. They are working with the state to build more homes in safe areas, away from creeks, since the flood has only heightened the crisis.
That's because coal companies have boomed and busted for more than a century. But the people have stayed, some, with little more than their land, and a home.
"It's where you were happy, it's where you grew up," Miller said. "So for a lot of those people now, they don't want to give up. They don't want to say, 'that's it for me, I don't know what else to do.' But when that's all you have, what do you do next. And that's the question that folks are still asking one year later."
While some people have left eastern Kentucky, many are staying.
The Johnsons are now back in a house. It's a new-build by the HDA, which built four houses in the Knott County neighborhood for flood survivors.
"It's hard to find land like this, that's flat on a mountain away from the water, but we continue to look for it," Miller said.
The HDA just broke ground on its 20th new survivor home and has helped rehab dozens of others.
Buildings will come and go but the people are determined to stay and call the Mountains home.
"I love this community and I'm just so grateful for everybody," Johnson said.
Quite a year for the Johnsons, and it's about to get a bit better. On the one-year anniversary of losing their last home, they will sign ownership papers for the new one.
