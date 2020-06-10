LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday filed by former members of the Kentucky Board of Education, who said Gov. Andy Beshear's reorganization of the panel deprived them of due process rights.
In his ruling, Van Tatenhove wrote that he was "unpersuaded that this case presents a federal constitution or statutory violation." He had previously denied their request for a preliminary injunction.
Van Tatenhove wrote that the 2019 Kentucky Supreme Court opinion, which Beshear has often cited in defense of his action, allows governors to reorganize the Kentucky Board of Education.
He added that the former board members had "no property or liberty interest in an appointed state office" under the 14th Amendment.
Seven of the 11 former board members who filed the lawsuit had claimed their per diem and out-of-pocket expenses entitled them to property interests in their positions, the judge wrote.
The former board members "are not really employees," Van Tatenhove wrote in his Wednesday ruling. "Instead, they are political appointees more akin to public officers."
"The Supreme Court has explicitly held that public officers do not have a property interest in the positions they occupy," he wrote.
The former state education board members challenged Beshear's reorganization, which occurred on his first day in office on Dec. 10, in federal court on Jan. 17 after three state courts rejected their attempts to block Beshear's executive order from taking effect before the new board could meet.
The governor had pledged to reorganize the board on the campaign trail, and the board quickly negotiated the resignation of former Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis days later.
The panel is set to begin interviewing candidates for the position Thursday.
Kentucky's Senate confirmed 10 of the 11 board members on April 15, the final day of this year's legislative session, with only former Chairman David Karem's confirmation rejected by the upper chamber.
Steven Megerle, attorney for the former board members, had argued that their confirmations required approval from Kentucky's House of Representatives as well, but Van Tatenhove rejected that argument Wednesday based a previous Kentucky Supreme Court ruling that determined only Senate confirmation was necessary.
Megerle declined to comment on the ruling until he had spoken with his clients. Beshear's office did not immediately return a request for comment.
