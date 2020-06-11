LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Board of Education began interviews Thursday for prospective education commissioners.
The board received more than 30 applications to fill the vacancy left by the departure of former Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis, whose resignation was negotiated days after Gov. Andy Beshear reorganized the panel on Dec. 10.
Six candidates will be interviewed behind closed doors Thursday with five more interviews taking place in executive session Friday, said Toni Konz Tatman, interim communications director for the Kentucky Department of Education.
A narrower field of candidates is expected to be interviewed on July 6 following background checks by the executive search firm Greenwood/Asher & Associates, and a permanent hire could be made by the board as early as the end of July, she said.
Greenwood/Asher, based in Miramar Beach, Florida, has a contract worth up to $149,050 with the board to conduct the commissioner search.
Jefferson County Public Schools General Counsel Kevin Brown has been serving as interim education commissioner since Lewis’s departure.
The first round of interviews to find Kentucky’s next education commissioner began a day after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by seven former state education board members, who argued that Beshear’s reorganization deprived them of due process rights.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove wrote in his Wednesday decision that he was “unpersuaded that this case presents a federal constitution or statutory violation.” The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that governors can alter the state education board through reorganization.
Steven Megerle, a Covington-based attorney representing the former board members, said he would recommend that his clients appeal Van Tatenhove's ruling.
